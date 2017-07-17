Ed Sheeran Makes His 'Game of Thrones' Debut in Season 7 Premiere — Meet His Mysterious Musical Character!

Welcome to Westeros, Ed Sheeran!

After months of speculation, the 26-year-old singer made his highly anticipated Game of Thrones debut in Sunday night’s season seven premiere, and we’re pleased to say that his mysterious character was worth the wait.

The “Castle on the Hill” singer appeared 39 minutes into the episode when his unnamed character’s angelic voice caught the attention of young Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) as she was riding through the forest.

“For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm,” Sheeran’s character croons while sitting fireside with a group of soldiers who have stopped to have a bite to eat before heading to The Riverlands.







“It’s a pretty song, I’ve never heard it before,” Arya says.

“It’s a new one,” Sheeran cheekily retorts.

ET caught up with Sheeran last month at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gal, and he dished on his quick, yet memorable cameo.

“I haven’t seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie, and it’s decent. I like it,” Sheeran said, humbly. “Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it.”



Sheeran also admitted that he feels his cameo “has been build up too much.”

“People will just be like, ‘Oh… oh, all right,’” he joked. “It’s not an integral part of it, at all. I’m just like, in it.”

Sheeran also spilled on a behind-the-scenes secret from his scene with Williams! “I didn’t put on my thermal socks and I was outside in the winter in England for about 10 hours,” Sheeran recalled of filming. “So it was cold.”

It was announced back in March that multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist would have a small role in the HBO drama’s seventh season. Series showrunner David Benioff revealed that they’ve been trying to get Sheeran on the show for some time, just as a gift for Williams, who is a huge fan of the British singer and songwriter.

“For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

But Sheeran isn’t the only musician who has traveled into The Seven Kingdoms! GoT has featured a number of musical guest star cameos in the past, including Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody, Mastadon, Coldplay drummer Will Champion and Sigur Rós.

