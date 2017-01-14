Playing Ed Sheeran Duets With Baby Spice, Says He Once Posed as Calvin Harris to Sneak Into a Party

Before he was the GRAMMY winning artist he is now, Ed Sheeran got by with a little help from his friends.

During an interview with Shoboy and Nina on 92.3 AMP Radio, the 25-year-old singer revealed that Rita Ora once helped him sneak into a party — by posing as her then-boyfriend, Calvin Harris!

“I went to an Oscars party at Madonna’s manager’s house by saying I was Calvin Harris,” Sheeran revealed. “It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like. He was just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora.”

“Rita Ora was with Calvin Harris at this point. She said, ‘Calvin’s on the list but I know he’s not coming, so just say that you’re him,’” he explained.

While getting into the party required a little impersonating, Sheeran has no regrets.

“It was a really amazing party, Prince was there actually,” he said. “The first person I saw when I walked in was Prince. And apparently Calvin Harris was there, a bit shorter and a bit less Scottish, a bit less abs as well.”

While Sheeran has been making the rounds promoting his new album, ÷ (pronounced “Divide”), he sang a different tune during an appearance on Heart 96-107 Radio with Emma Bunton on Thursday — performing The Spice Girls’ “Goodbye” with Baby Spice herself!

“I could be Ginger Spice. If you get me the Union Jack dress, I’ll try to squeeze it in,” he joked after the pair’s duet.

It seems Sheeran’s been in a sharing mood lately, talking media training, tattoos, and Taylor Swift on another radio interview last week.

