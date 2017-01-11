Playing Ed Sheeran Confirms He’ll Do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — And He Wants to Make It ‘Really Awkward and Dirty’

Ed Sheeran is hitting the road with James Corden!

The 25-year-old “Castle on the Hill” singer revealed that he’s planning to partake in the popular The Late Late Show segment, Carpool Karaoke, with Corden later this year. In fact, he says it’s something that’s been in the works for years.

“I’ve been in touch with James Corden about this for three years, because he wanted me to do the first one and I just wasn’t around,” he said on Capital FM’s Roman Kemp show. “I can confirm that at some point this year, I will be doing a Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden previously revealed that he struggled to book that initial Carpool Karaoke segment, before ultimately getting Mariah Carey on-board.

“If you imagine an artist, just think of any artist in the world, they said no to it. I mean, everyone,” Corden said in an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show last June. “I’m talking, like, who’s the dudes who did ‘Cotton Eye Joe’? We were in those sorts of territories. … And they’re like, ‘I’m not doing that.’”

Since then, it’s become a coveted gig for singers across all genres, with Adele, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Madonna taking memorable turns in Corden’s passenger seat. (Plus, who could forget that time Adele flawlessly delivered Nicki Minaj‘s verse from “Monster”?!)

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said on Monday. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie.”

In fact, Sheeran admitted that he may just put those television censors to good use.

“I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that,” he teased, “and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Something tells us that Corden won't have a problem keeping up!