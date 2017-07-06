Dynamo cruise to easy win over Impact

Andrew Wenger scored in the first minute against his former team and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Wednesday night.

Houston (8-7-4) snapped a four-game winless streak.

“It obviously was not our best game,” said Montreal defender Hassoun Camara. “When we concede a goal in the first minute away from home, it does not help. We really wanted to come here and take some points, but we have to look forward to the couple of days of rest and find our mentality to be ready for the second half of the season.”

Wenger scored the third-fastest goal in team history at 56 seconds. Mauro Manotas played a short corner kick, got it back and crossed it to find Wenger’s head.

‘It’s a lack of concentration’

“We allowed the first goal after only 30 seconds,” said Impact head coach Mauro Biello. “It’s a lack of concentration that is unacceptable, but after that sequence, we had more possession and we did a few good things.”

Alex made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. He took a pass from Manotas, dribbled in space and sent a shot from distance inside the near post. Memo Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute for a 3-0 lead. A deflected ball fell to his feet at the penalty arc and he sent it in.

Michael Salazar scored for Montreal (5-6-6) in the 89th with a volleyed goal. The Impact only had two shots on goal.

