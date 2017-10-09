'DWTS' Week 4 Preview: Vanessa Lachey, Terrell Owens, Jordan Fisher & More Reveal 'Most Memorable Year' Dances

Vanessa: 2016

While July 15, 2011 was certainly one of Vanessa’s most significant life moments as well, the Lacheys had another extra memorable year: 2016, when Vanessa gave birth to their third child, son Phoenix, 10 weeks premature last December. “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early.”

Nick and Vanessa are also parents to Camden, 5, and Brooklyn, 2.

Victoria: 2017

For someone who’s been scoring some of the highest points on DWTS this season, it’s hard to believe that Victoria was once paralyzed. She’s commemorating the year 2017, not only because she’s fully regained her strength, but because it’s the year she was able to use her legs and commit to the show.

When she was just 11 years old, Victoria developed two rare conditions known as transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. This caused her to quickly lose the ability to speak, eat, walk and move, and was told by doctors that there was little hope for survival and that recovery was highly unlikely. In 2010, she learned how to speak, eat and move again, and six years later, she learned how to walk after spending nearly a decade paralyzed from the waist down.

