'DWTS' Partners Val Chmerkovskiy & Victoria Arlen Visit Children's Hospital Los Angeles — See the Sweet Pics!

Last month, Chmerkovskiy shared that he has a newfound sense of “purpose” thanks to Arlen.

“Victoria Arlen has given me a purpose beyond the dance floor,” he wrote on Instagram. “She has given me an opportunity of a lifetime.. to be able to make an impact on a very special community and beyond.”

“Today I’m showing up to work, as a man with a higher purpose and a drive beyond just doing another turn or dip, even though I think we can all agree that there are very few things more fun than a good ‘ol dip,” he added. “I’m going to work knowing that with this great opportunity comes a massive responsibility. I’m going to seize the blessings that are right there in front of me, not a single breath for granted, not a moment left empty of joy and gratitude, and who knows maybe through the laughter, the struggle, the ultimate joy we show on Monday, we can inspire the next Victoria Arlen.”

For more on the dancing duo, watch the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed