'DWTS': Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Earn Perfect 10s for 'Moana'-Themed Foxtrot on Disney Night

While deviating from tradition can often be dicey territory for contestants and pros, each of the judges acknowledged how truly flawless the performance was.

“Your talent is so undeniable,” Carrie Ann Inaba marveled after the performance. She actually singled out the number’s modern breakdown in the middle of the song, and said that, even though she felt it went on a little too long, “I can’t take anything away from you for it, because you delivered it so perfectly.”

The typically critical Len Goodman also referred to his usual distaste for adding non-traditional dance segments to classic styles, but said that Fisher’s perfect foxtrot form was so good “I can forgive anything.”

Bruno Tonioli added that Fisher and Arnold’s routine is “how you would dance foxtrot in the 21st century,” calling out the pair’s ability to pull off the classic dance form while incorporating unusual syncopations into the choreography.”

