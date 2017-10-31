News Tangle Logo News Tangle
'DWTS' Halloween Night Slashes Two Contestants in Surprise Double Elimination — See Who Got the Axe!

— October 31, 2017

After a tense moment, Burgeron revealed that this week, there would be a surprise double elimination! Meaning both the WWE Diva and the TV personality would have to pack their bags.

As Lachey embraced Chmerkovskiy and Bella hugged Chigvintsev, they said their goodbyes to their fellow castmates, but after a night jam-packed with dances, there wasn’t enough time for them to share their final farewells.

