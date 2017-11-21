'DWTS' Competition Tightens After Long-Awaited Elimination in Night One of Season 25 Finals

Scott and Slater also opened up to ET’s Cameron Mathison after the show, and the HGTV star said he’s proud of how far he made it and of the performances he shared with his partner.

“Words don’t even describe how I feel right now. I’m blessed to be in the finals, the final four, and to be up against such amazing talent,” Scott marveled. “I couldn’t have done it without this gal right here. This has been an experience of a lifetime.”

The pair danced their hearts out on Monday, and earned some of their highest scores of the season, including a near-perfect 39 out of 40 for their wild freestyle routine.

“I feel so good about everything that we’ve done [and] everything we’ve accomplished,” Scott reflected. “We did everything we wanted to do in that freestyle.”

The reality star made sure to credit his talented partner for any and all improvement he’s shown throughout the season.

“Going from never dancing before — like, no experience — to what she’s pulled out of me, it’s been phenomenal,” Scott explained. “I didn’t know I had it to make it to the finals, I honestly didn’t think I would make it to the finals, but it’s a testament to what she did with her choreography and her positive energy getting me here.”

According to Slater, dancing with Scott has been mutually beneficial.

“I learned so much from my partners, but from Drew I’ve really learned. He’s such an inspiration on how to attack life in the most selfless way,” she explained. “There’s not enough he can do for you and the people around you… He’s a visionary to me. So when I watch him do that and tackle all the things he does every day, without a complaint, that makes me want to be the type of person that he is.”

