Dwayne Johnson Reveals Childhood Struggles With Poverty in Touching Thanksgiving Post

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

The good life only makes Dwayne Johnson appreciate the tough times that much more. The 45-year-old actor opened up about his childhood struggle with poverty in a touching Thanksgiving post on Friday. The Rock revealed that growing up, he and his family didn’t know where their next meal would come from. “After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for,” he wrote alongside a sweet family photo. “Beautiful seeing and listening to…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed