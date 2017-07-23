Driver arrested after 8 found dead in truck outside Texas Walmart in human trafficking case

San Antonio officials give update on 8 found dead in truck outside Walmart

The driver was arrested after eight people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas, in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

Several other people, including at least two teenagers, were found in the truck, which didn’t have a working air conditioning system, and were taken to hospitals, firefighters said.

Authorities said the driver had been held, but they didn’t release the driver’s identity.

San Antonio fire Chief Charles Hood said the many injured survivors were suffering in varying degrees from such injuries as heat stroke and dehydration.

‘We are very fortunate that there weren’t 38 people who were locked inside of this vehicle dead.’ - Charles Hood, San Antonio fire chief

Hood told journalists at the scene early Sunday that paramedics and firefighters who treated the victims found all had accelerated heartbeats when they were taken from the truck in the stifling heat. The high in San Antonio reached 38 C on Saturday.

“They were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water.”

‘Mass casualty situation’

In video authorities posted online, Hood stood against a backdrop of flashing emergency vehicle lights in the pre-dawn hours as he briefed reporters. He said police and fire officials treated it as a “mass casualty situation” much like an airplane disaster.

“We are very fortunate that there weren’t 38 people who were locked inside of this vehicle dead,” he said.

The discovery of the bodies started after a person from the truck approached a Walmart employee in the parking lot and asked for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The employee gave the person the water and then called police. Officers found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer, police Chief William McManus said.

Deaths, injuries linked to heat

Investigators checked store surveillance video, which showed vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the

tractor-trailer, police said.

“We’re looking at a human trafficking crime this evening,” McManus said.

A spokesperson for San Antonio police, Romana Lopez, sent an email to CBC early Sunday, saying that a total of 38 people were found in and around the trailer.

‘We do not yet know the country of origin, destination, or the demographics of the deceased or injured,’ San Antonio police said in a statement. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Seventeen were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and 13 were taken to five other area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the injured are 15 years old.

It’s believed all of those who died or were injured had heat exposure and/or asphyxiation, the email said. Their bodies were taken to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

“We do not yet know the country of origin, destination, or the demographics of the deceased or injured,” said the police email.

‘A horrific tragedy’

McManus called the case “a horrific tragedy.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is involved in the investigation, he said.

Other cases of human trafficking in the United States have led to more deaths. In May 2003, 19 immigrants being transported from South Texas to Houston died inside a sweltering tractor-trailer.

Prosecutors said the driver heard the immigrants begging and screaming for their lives as they were succumbing to the stifling heat inside his truck but refused to free them. The driver was resentenced in 2011 to nearly 34 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned the multiple life sentences he had received.

