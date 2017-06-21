Drew Barrymore Makes an Amazing Cameo in SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video

What’s the best way to meet your favorite actress? Write a song and name it after them!

SZA released the music video for her latest single, “Drew Barrymore,” on Tuesday, which features a very special appearance by none other than the 42-year-old actress.

Directed by Dave Meyers, SZA’s video shows her in various locations around New York City, including a pizza shop, a laundromat, and a house party. Barrymore’s simple — yet memorable — cameo arrives around the 2:15 mark, as the singer is sitting outside alone on some steps.

SZA has previously mentioned that she is a big fan of the actress and her favorite Barrymore film is Never Been Kissed. “When I was watching Never Been Kissed … that’s my experience. I was hella outcast in school,” she told Vulture earlier this month. “I was watching it like, ‘Yes! Win for all of us!’”

After the 26-year-old singer performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January, Drew gave her a shout out on Instagram by posting a video of herself watching the performance.

“OKAY BUT THIS IS REALLY DREW BARRYMORE WATCHING ME SING DREW BARRYMORE ON @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE !TF?!?I’m SHOOK!!! I love you SO much THANK YOU for endless inspiration @drewbarrymore