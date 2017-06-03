Drew Barrymore Does Her Makeup on the Subway as She Launches New Magazine — See the Pic!

Drew Barrymore knows all about “commuter beauty.”

The 42-year-old actress didn’t let a busy day get in her way, as she did her makeup on the way to launch her magazine, Flower Press.

“#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go @thenewstand at Columbuscircirlcle hub and at a local ferrys to be determined hold please and thank you,” Barrymore captioned the pic posted on Friday.

The mother of two looked fab in a colorful Paule Ka dress as she handed out her publication to unsuspecting passersby.

The official first issue of Flower Press will be released later this year — with a ton of Flower Beauty-related tips.

“I don’t have a lot of sit-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time. It’s so real for us girls. We really do our makeup on the go,” she told Vogue of her beauty routine earlier this year.

Barrymore doesn’t just multitask by doing her makeup on the subway. She also uses her commute to spend quality time with her daughters. See more in the video below.

