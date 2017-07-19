Drake Shares His Hilariously Small 'Royalty' Check from 'Degrassi' Days — See the Pic!— July 19, 2017
It’s a good thing Drake’s music career took off, because his teen drama days aren’t paying much anymore.
The “One Dance” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a hilariously royalty check from Degrassi: The Next Generation, a Canadian TV show the then-actor appeared on from 2001 to 2009.
“Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep,” Drake, 30, captioned the pic of the $ 8.25 paycheck, which is apparently what 145 episodes of playing Jimmy brings in these days.
To be fair, with the most streamed song off all time, we can hardly imagine the modest royalties hurt Champagne Papi too much.
Still, Drake did seem to be sulking a bit in some restaurant pictures he also shared on Monday.
One snap almost reads as a recreation of Drake’s Take Care album cover.
Cheers to all the Degrassi checks to come, Drake!
