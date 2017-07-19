Drake Shares His Hilariously Small 'Royalty' Check from 'Degrassi' Days — See the Pic!

It’s a good thing Drake’s music career took off, because his teen drama days aren’t paying much anymore.

The “One Dance” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a hilariously royalty check from Degrassi: The Next Generation, a Canadian TV show the then-actor appeared on from 2001 to 2009.

“Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep,” Drake, 30, captioned the pic of the $ 8.25 paycheck, which is apparently what 145 episodes of playing Jimmy brings in these days.

To be fair, with the most streamed song off all time, we can hardly imagine the modest royalties hurt Champagne Papi too much.

Still, Drake did seem to be sulking a bit in some restaurant pictures he also shared on Monday.

Mamas Kitchen A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Night Owl A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

One snap almost reads as a recreation of Drake’s Take Care album cover.

Scuzzi A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Cheers to all the Degrassi checks to come, Drake!

Meanwhile, earlier this month, sports reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude told ET that she and the rapper are “good friends” following their NBA Awards appearance together.

