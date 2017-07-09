Drake Bell Speaks Out After Josh Peck Wedding Drama: 'He's Been My Best Friend for 18 Years'

Drake Bell is denying any bitterness over not being invited to Josh Peck’s wedding.

The former Drake & Josh star told People he has “no hard feelings” towards Peck, but admits he was indeed “caught off guard” that he wasn’t invited and didn’t even know about the wedding.

“There are no hard feelings,” Bell, 31, tells the magazine. “I was caught off guard. I hadn’t heard anything about it.”

When the actor first caught wind of Peck’s nuptials last month, he appeared upset in a series of now-deleted posts on Twitter.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…,” Bell tweeted. “Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

“True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss ya brotha,” he also wrote.

Bell also told People that the two “talk all the time,” which further fueled his surprise at not receiving an invitation, when Peck did invite his Grandfathered co-star John Stamos, as well as Drake & Josh‘s Jason Nash.

“He’s been my best friend for 18 years,” Bell said. “In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

The former Nickelodeon star also didn’t expect the news of his initial reaction to make headlines the way it did.

“That was a shock,” he added. “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral effect.”

When fans reacted to the wedding snub with criticism toward Peck, Bell quickly defended his friend.

“That’s my bro you know?” he said. “It’s kind of one of those things were you’re fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you’re like — ‘Hey, I can say that but you can’t!’”

Bell added that he would absolutely be open to teaming up with Peck again in the future, potentially even a reunion of the Drake & Josh series, which wrapped in 2007.

“I would love to [do a reunion],” he said. “If it’s done in the right way. I don’t know if a reunion of us doing same characters as in Drake & Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express,” he says. “But it would definitely be fun.”

ET spoke to actress Miranda Cosgrove — who played Bell’s little sister Megan on Drake & Josh — last month at the Despicable Me 3 premiere, where she weighed in on all the drama.

