Drake and The Chainsmokers Lead 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees — See Who's Performing!

The iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations are here!
The nominees for the fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on Thursday, dominated by hip-hop artists like Drake, who earned 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the year, and new group The Chainsmokers, who nabbed 11 nods, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category.
Of course, our girls Beyonce and Adele also earned several nominations each, while the award show’s new category, Best Music Video, is sure to be a face-off between many famous faces, including Zayn Malik, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Calvin Harris.
As for the night’s entertainment, Bruno Mars is the first performer to be announced by the show.
See the nominees below:
Song of the Year
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“Bored to Death” – blink-182
“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Ride” – twenty one pilots
“Trouble” – Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year
“Bang Bang” – Green Day
“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless
“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat
“The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year
“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
“Snapback” – Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana
“Controlla” – Drake
“For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Panda” – Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year
“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
“Needed Me” – Rihanna
“No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug
“Sorry” – Beyoncé
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Latin Song of the Year
“Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam
“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
“La Carretera” – Prince Royce
“Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
CNCO
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist
Belly
Bryson Tiller
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Pop Artist
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
ZAYN
Best Lyrics *Socially Voted Category
“7 Years” – Lukas Graham
“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
“Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele
“Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration *Socially Voted Category
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song *Socially Voted Category
“All I Ask” – Bruno Mars
“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony
“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber
“Hands to Myself” – DNCE
“Here” – Shawn Mendes
“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande
“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson
“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
“Too Good” – Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie *Socially Voted Category
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
“Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)
“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video *Socially Voted Category
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Formation” – Beyoncé
“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN
“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ ign
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be televised live on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS, TNT and tru TV.
