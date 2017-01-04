Drake and The Chainsmokers Lead 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees — See Who's Performing!

The iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations are here!

The nominees for the fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on Thursday, dominated by hip-hop artists like Drake, who earned 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the year, and new group The Chainsmokers, who nabbed 11 nods, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category.

Of course, our girls Beyonce and Adele also earned several nominations each, while the award show’s new category, Best Music Video, is sure to be a face-off between many famous faces, including Zayn Malik, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Calvin Harris.

As for the night’s entertainment, Bruno Mars is the first performer to be announced by the show.

See the nominees below:

Song of the Year

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bored to Death” – blink-182

“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Ride” – twenty one pilots

“Trouble” – Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year

“Bang Bang” – Green Day

“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless

“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat

“The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Country Song of the Year

“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood

“Snapback” – Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley

“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana

“Controlla” – Drake

“For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Panda” – Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year

“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug

“Sorry” – Beyoncé

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Usher

Latin Song of the Year

“Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam

“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

“La Carretera” – Prince Royce

“Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Chance The Rapper

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates

Best New Latin Artist

Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

CNCO

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes

Best New R&B Artist

Belly

Bryson Tiller

Dreezy

Kayla Brianna

Ro James

Best New Pop Artist

Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

ZAYN

Best Lyrics *Socially Voted Category

“7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

“Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

“Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration *Socially Voted Category

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song *Socially Voted Category

“All I Ask” – Bruno Mars

“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony

“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber

“Hands to Myself” – DNCE

“Here” – Shawn Mendes

“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande

“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson

“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed

“Too Good” – Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie *Socially Voted Category

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

“Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)

“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video *Socially Voted Category

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Formation” – Beyoncé

“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN

“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ ign

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be televised live on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS, TNT and tru TV.

See the biggest moment of last year’s show in the video below.

