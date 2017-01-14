Donald Trump's Inauguration Concert Reveals Performance Lineup

Donald Trump will take office next week.

The lineup has been announced for the president-elect’s inaugural concert, “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” which will take place in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Broadway star Jennifer Holliday and former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, who was previously announced, are slated to perform. Country star Lee Greenwood, who has performed at three inaugurations, will also take the stage.

Others scheduled to perform are the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Marie Osmond was also rumored to be performing, but tweeted a statement on Thursday that she had no intention of participating, regardless of who won the election.

