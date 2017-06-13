Diplo Responds With Hilarious Humility to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking: 'I Won the Bronze Medal'

Diplo ain’t mad at her!

The Major Lazer DJ responded to his ex-girlfirend Katy Perry’s recent ranking of her exes in bed to James Corden — “working on the notion that they’re all good” — where Diplo came in third, behind John Mayer and Orlando Bloom at first and second, respectively.

“I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics,” the 38-year-old artist hilariously tweeted on Monday.

And, to be fair to Katy, she in no way said her former lover was bad in bed.

“They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!” the “Swish Swish” singer adamantly stated.

At the end of the day, third place isn’t something to get worked up over. Good for you, Diplo!

