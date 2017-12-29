News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

'Dick Van Dyke' Star Rose Marie Dead at 94

— December 29, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Rose Marie Guy, a nine-decade entertainment veteran and star of The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Doris Day Show and Hollywood Squares, died on Dec. 28 in Van Nuys, Calif., according to a statement on her official website. She was 94. Born Rose Marie Mazetta in New York, she was a child star who became an established and beloved stage, movie and TV performer.  Rose Marie became a legendary household name in 1961 with her portrayal over five seasons as Van Dyke’s officemate, the quick-witted comedy…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿