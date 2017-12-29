'Dick Van Dyke' Star Rose Marie Dead at 94

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Rose Marie Guy, a nine-decade entertainment veteran and star of The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Doris Day Show and Hollywood Squares, died on Dec. 28 in Van Nuys, Calif., according to a statement on her official website. She was 94. Born Rose Marie Mazetta in New York, she was a child star who became an established and beloved stage, movie and TV performer. Rose Marie became a legendary household name in 1961 with her portrayal over five seasons as Van Dyke’s officemate, the quick-witted comedy…

