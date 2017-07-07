Demi Lovato Teases New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry' — Hear a Sneak Peek!

“Sorry Not Sorry” — Demi Lovato can’t stop teasing her new music!

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the upcoming release of her new single on July 11.

“My Lovatics!! Are You Ready??” Lovato captioned a gif of herself rolling up a car window with the song’s title, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The singer also teased the song on Instagram — including a sneak peek of her new sound!

#SNS A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

#SNSJuly11 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

ET caught up with Lovato in April, where she dished all about her upcoming album.

“I actually want to go a totally different way with my album. I want to go more soulful, so we’ll see what that ends up turning out like,” she said. “I’m still in the process of writing and finding the inspiration behind it so we’ll see.”

