Playing Demi Lovato Teases New Music, Shares Grateful Letter to Fans After Time Off: ‘I Love You’

Demi Lovato has been overwhelmed by the support of her Lovatics.

The Confident singer shared a heartfelt letter to her fans via Twitter on Monday expressing gratitude over them giving her time to “step away from all the craziness.”

“I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me,” the 24-year-old singer confessed. “But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is.”

“I am lucky to be in a position to have the love and support of tens of millions of people,” Lovato added.

Read the whole letter below.

And Lovato’s love extended beyond kind words. The singer also teased new music, including her new single “Sorry Not Sorry,” which is set to drop Tuesday at midnight.

“This is an anthem for everyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f**king savage!” she shared of the new track. “I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before.”

Lovato further teased the song on Instagram, sharing a promising (if far too brief) snippet of the song, captioned, “The countdown begins. #SorryNotSorryMidnight.”

Glad to have you back, Demi! The summers just aren’t as cool without you.

