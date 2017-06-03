Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Impressive Fighting Skills — Watch!— June 3, 2017
Don’t mess with Demi Lovato!
The 24-year-old singer showed off her impressive fighting skills in an Instagram video she posted on Friday.
“Thank you Danielle Martin for letting me kick your butt,” she captioned the clip where she’s seen in a black suit taking down the Jiu Jitsu champ.
The “Cool for the Summer” singer has previously showed off her moves on social media. In a video posted on May 23, Lovato is seen kickboxing in her new Fabletic gear. “Just kicking Jason’s ass in my new @fabletics gear