News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement to Sophie Turner: 'So Happy for You Both!'

— October 18, 2017

Selena Gomez — Lovato’s longtime pal and the ex-girlfriend of Joe’s younger brother Nick — also responded to the exciting news, writing: “Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Turner posted the same engagement photo to her Instagram, and got her own congratulatory comments from her famous friends. 

“Congrats,” supermodel Emily Ratajkowski wrote to the 21-year-old actress.

Sharing her surprise upon hearing of the proposal, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland later remarked, “GURL. WHAT?!?!?!”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿