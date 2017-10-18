Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement to Sophie Turner: 'So Happy for You Both!'— October 18, 2017
Selena Gomez — Lovato’s longtime pal and the ex-girlfriend of Joe’s younger brother Nick — also responded to the exciting news, writing: “Congratulations.”
Meanwhile, Turner posted the same engagement photo to her Instagram, and got her own congratulatory comments from her famous friends.
“Congrats,” supermodel Emily Ratajkowski wrote to the 21-year-old actress.
Sharing her surprise upon hearing of the proposal, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland later remarked, “GURL. WHAT?!?!?!”
