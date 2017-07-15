Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez Reconnect Over New Singles — See Their Sweet Messages!

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are making our hearts burst with joy!

The singers may have had their rocky moments in the past, but on Friday, the former Disney stars couldn’t help but show their love for each other on social media and reminisce about the past.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Releases Her Most Sexual Song Yet, ‘Fetish’: Watch the Steamy Video!

Lovato was the first to reach out, writing on Twitter, “.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we’ve come a long way since our Barney days