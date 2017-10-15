Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises to 231

The death toll from the most powerful bomb blast witnessed in Mogadishu rose to 231 with 275 others injured, making it the deadliest single attack of its kind in Somalia.

Somali Senator Abshir Abdi Ahmed provided the latest numbers on Sunday, citing doctors at hospitals he visited in Mogadishu.

Doctors have struggled to assist horrifically wounded victims, many burnt beyond recognition from Saturday’s truck bomb that targeted a busy street near key ministries.

Qatar said its embassy was “severely damaged” in the blast and its chargé d’affaires was “slightly injured.”

Somalis help a man wounded in the attack. (Farah Abdi Warsameh/Associated Press)

Ambulance sirens echoed across the city as bewildered families wandered in the rubble of buildings, looking for missing relatives.

“In our 10-year experience as the first responder in Mogadishu, we haven’t seen anything like this,” the Aamin Ambulance service tweeted. Grief overwhelmed many who knew the victims.

“There’s nothing I can say. We have lost everything,” wept Zainab Sharif, a mother of four who lost her husband. She sat outside a hospital where he was pronounced dead after hours of efforts by doctors to save him from an arterial injury.

Civilians flee the scene of Saturday’s explosion in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. (Feisal Omar/Reuters)

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed declared three days of mourning and joined thousands of people who responded to a desperate plea by hospitals to donate blood for the wounded victims. “I am appealing to all Somali people to come forward and donate,” he said.

“The hospital is overwhelmed by both dead and wounded. We also received people whose limbs were cut away by the bomb. This is really horrendous, unlike any other time in the past,” said Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, the director of Medina hospital.

‘This is really horrendous, unlike any other time in the past.’ -Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, director of Medina hospital

Overnight, rescue workers with flashlights searched for survivors trapped under the rubble of the largely destroyed Safari Hotel, which is close to Somalia’s foreign ministry. The explosion blew off metal gates and blast walls erected outside the hotel.

Somalia’s government has blamed the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab extremist group for the attack it called a “national disaster.” However, al-Shabaab, which often targets high-profile areas of the capital with bombings, had yet to comment.

“They don’t care about the lives of Somali people, mothers, fathers and children,” Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said. “They have targeted the most populated area in Mogadishu, killing only civilians.”

Somalia’s information minister, Abdirahman Omar, said the blast was the largest the city had ever seen. “It’s a sad day. This how merciless and brutal they are, and we have to unite against them,” he said, speaking to the state-run radio station.

Voice of America said one of its reporters, Abdulkaidr Mohamed Abdulle, is among the injured.

UN envoy condemns ‘revolting’ attack

The United Nations special envoy to Somalia called the truck bombing “revolting” and said an unprecedented number of civilians were killed in the densely populated neighbourhood.

A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital, causing widespread devastation killing more than 200 people. (Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images)

“I am shocked and appalled by the number of lives that were lost in the bombings and the scale of destruction they caused,” Michael Keating said in a statement.

Keating said the UN and African Union are supporting the Somali government’s response with “logistical support, medical supplies and expertise.”

The United States joined the condemnation, saying “such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism.”

The U.S. military has stepped up drone strikes and other efforts this year against al-Shabaab, which is also fighting the Somali military and over 20,000 African Union forces in the country.

Saturday’s blast occurred two days after the head of the U.S. Africa Command was in Mogadishu to meet with Somalia’s president, and two days after the country’s defence minister and army chief resigned for undisclosed reasons.

