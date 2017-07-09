De Grasse, Emmanuel pile up the gold at Canadian track championships

Andre De Grasse pulled away from the rest of the pack to win the 200-metre race at the Canadian track and field championships on Sunday in Ottawa.

De Grasse clocked a wind-aided 19.96 seconds to secure the win, two days after he posted a victory in the 100.

“I’m happy…to run sub-20 [seconds] here,” said De Grasse. ”I feel like it makes up for the 100 where I thought i could run sub-10 [seconds] – I’ll take it.”