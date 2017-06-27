David Beckham Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Throwback Pic for Mom's Birthday

Mama’s Boy! Before David Beckham became an international soccer star and a father himself, he was just a kid looking up to his mom.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to wish his mom, Sandra, a happy birthday with an epic throwback pic.

“Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing mums and Grandma anyone could wish for.. Thank you for always being the person you are,” Beckham captioned the photo of his significantly younger self with Sandra. “We love you and appreciate everything you do for us x @sandra_beckham49 @joannebeckham @lynnebeckham72.”

Many fans commented on the photo, noting that David’s photo shares a real likeness to his eldest son, Brooklyn, 18.

“Brooklyn looks totally like young david,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “At first glance, I thought you were Brooklyn in this picture!”

David recently admitted that he made Brooklyn wait to get his first tattoo until he was with him. For more on the cute story, watch the clip below!

ET – Latest Stories