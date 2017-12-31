David Beckham Enjoys Family Time in Miami Ahead of NYE — See the Pics

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

The Beckhams are enjoying quality family time together this holiday season. After reportedly arriving in Miami on Saturday, the family wasted no time in soaking up Florida’s tropical beach paradise. Both David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share cute moments of their four kids — Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, 6 — having fun with their father ahead of New Year celebrations. Victoria shared a cute video of Harper sitting in David’s lap as the two ride in a golf cart….

