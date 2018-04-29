'Dancing With the Stars': All the Ice Skaters That Have Competed for the Mirrorball Trophy

Dancing With the Stars has had a slew of contestants over the years — from actors and reality stars to models and athletes.

The upcoming 26th season of the dancing competition show will be a condensed season featuring only athletes, and the stakes are definitely higher as all competing participants are known for training hard to be No. 1. While many top sportspeople have taken home the coveted mirrorball trophy, ET is rounding up all the ice skaters who have competed over the last 13 years.

Season 26

Let’s begin with season 26, which features three Olympians who have dominated the ice rink.

Tonya Harding

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The 47-year-old retired figure skater has had a whirlwind of a year, getting back in the spotlight following Margot Robbie’s 2017 film, I, Tonya. Best known for being the first woman to successfully land a triple axel, Harding – who is competing with Sasha Farber — is ready for redemption, telling ET earlier this month, “I know there are some people out there that don’t like me and that’s OK.”

“But I just want to show them I’m a human being; I have feelings and I’m here to try and do the best I can for myself and for my partner,” she expressed. “I don’t want to let him down.”

Adam Rippon

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The 28-year-old figure skater stole the 2018 Winter Olympics, winning a bronze medal as part of the figure skating team event and becoming the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to win a medal in a Winter Olympics. Now, Rippon will take the ballroom with partner Jenna Johnson for a chance to take home another prize.

“I’m so excited — I think I have the best partner on the show, [but] she definitely has her hands full because I don’t know how to dance,” he told ET. “I thought I was going to go in and know all the steps, [but] I don’t know any of them.”

Mirai Nagasu

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Competing with dancer Alan Bersten is the 25-year-old gold Olympic medalist, who was one of the youngest figure skaters to win a national title in 2008 and earn a spot to represent the U.S. in PyeongChang at the age of 24. Like Harding, Nagasu made history by becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Nagasu told ET during her rehearsals that figure skaters are a different breed of competitors.

“We look cute, but we’re really competitive,” she shared. “We’re visualizing that finale dance already. We see the finish line.”

Season 24

Nancy Kerrigan

ABC

In 2017, the two-time Olympic medalist — best known for her skating rivalry with Harding and her 1994 attack — competed with Artem Chigvintsev. The figure skater and her partner came in seventh during their season.

Season 18

Meryl Davis

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The ice dancer impressed the judges right off the bat during her 2014 run. Partnering with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the duo never got a score below 8 and during the semifinals scored a perfect 10. Naturally, the Olympic champion won the mirrorball and holds the record for highest celebrity average of all time. Will her scores be beaten in season 26?

Charlie White

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The ice dancer was Davis’ partner during their time on the ice, but in the ballroom competed with Sharna Burgess in 2014. The power couple got great scores, but ended up getting eliminated one week ahead of the finale and finished in fifth place.

Season 16

Dorothy Hamill

ABC

The Olympic figure skater’s time on DWTS was cut short. In 2013, Hamill danced with Tristan MacManus, but was forced to withdraw after two dances after her spine surgeon advised her to drop out. Hamill suffered severe strain on her lower back caused during practice.

“[I’m] sad, but I know I made the right decision,” an emotional but poised Hamill said after the show. “I just couldn’t put [my partner] through it anymore. I just feel badly for Tristan. I feel like a loser. I feel like a loser partner.”

Season 10

Evan Lysacek

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater struck silver during his time on DWTS in 2010. The athlete was paired with Anna Trebunskaya and did very well during the competition. They ultimately lost to Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough, coming in second place, but the competition was tight!

Season Six

Kristi Yamaguchi

ABC

The Olympic figure skater and Mark Ballas took home the coveted mirrorball trophy in 2008. They slayed the dance floor and were a force to be reckoned with, scoring 9s from the judges in their first week. Then in their final week, the duo scored straight 10s on all three of their dances.

Season Four

Apolo Anton Ohno

ABC

In 2007, Olympic short-track speed skater and Julianne Hough dominated the ballroom, beating out Joey Fatone and Kym Johnson during the finale. The eight-time Olympic medalist returned as an “All-Star” for the show’s 15th season with Karina Smirnoff, but the two were voted off during week nine and finished in fifth place.

Dancing With the Stars‘ all-athlete season premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch the video below to hear everything ET knows about the all-new season!

