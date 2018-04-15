Dakota Fanning Pays Tribute to Co-Star Brittany Murphy 8 Years After Her Sudden Death

Dakota Fanning is remembering Brittany Murphy.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet throwback photo of herself with Murphy on the set of their 2003 film, Uptown Girls, in which Murphy starred as Fanning’s nanny. The two strike a sweet pose in the snap, smiling from ear-to-ear while throwing their arms into the air.

Murphy died suddenly in December 2009. The actress was just 32 years old.

“#fbf Brittany Murphy was a ray of sunshine that made every day of filming magical for me,” Fanning captioned the pic, adding the hashtag, “#uptowngirls ☀️.”

Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009, after collapsing in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home. The L.A. County coroner later concluded that the actress had died of pneumonia, combined with anemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from prescription and over-the-counter medication.

The Atlanta-born actress remains best known for 1995’s Clueless and 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem. She also appeared in Girl, Interrupted (1999) with Angelina Jolie, and starred in romantic comedies Little Black Book (2004) and Just Married (2003). The latter starred her real-life boyfriend at the time, Ashton Kutcher.

