Cyle Larin left off Canada Gold Cup roster after DUI charge

Striker Cyle Larin, facing drunk-driving charges in Florida, will not be part of Canada’s Gold Cup roster next month.

Under Major League Soccer’s collective bargaining agreement, Larin has to undergo an assessment by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health Program doctors before he can resume playing.

The Canadian Soccer Association said given that, Larin won’t be selected. The Gold Cup, which serves as the CONCACAF championship, starts July 7.

Canada is due to announce its Gold Cup roster early next week.

The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was stopped in the wee hours last week after a Florida Highway Patrol car saw a white Cadillac travelling the wrong direction in the wrong lane of a four-lane roadway in Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Larin blew blew a .179 and a .182 on a sobriety test. The Florida legal limit is .08.

