What a sweet family!

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a beautiful photo of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, holding his twins, reportedly named Mateo and Eva, alongside his oldest son, Cristiano Jr., enjoying a peaceful sunset in the park.

“Picture of the day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Ronaldo wrote in the caption.

