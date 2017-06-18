Cristian Techera's 74th-minute free kick salvages point for Whitecaps

Cristian Techera scored on a beautiful free kick in the 74th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps fought back to draw FC Dallas 1-1 on Saturday night.

Maximiliano Urruti replied for Dallas (6-3-6), which remains four points up on Vancouver (6-6-2) in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings.

With his team trailing and struggling to create chances, Techera curled a left-footed shot over the wall and past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez from roughly 30 yards out for the pint-sized Uruguayan’s fourth of the season.

74′ . Clinical free kick by the BUG to even things up. #VANvFCD . 1-1 pic.twitter.com/fPsYs9eHe0 — @WhitecapsFC

After a forgettable first half for both teams, Urruti stole the ball from fellow Argentine Matias Laba in midfield and went the other way before slotting home his eighth goal in the 52nd minute past a defender and beyond a diving David Ousted.

Goal. Maxi Urruti puts the visitors up 1-0. Boo. #VANvFCDpic.twitter.com/m6uY5ZupN0 — @WhitecapsFC

The Whitecaps brought on 16-year-old phenom Alphonso Davies, who made his debut for Canada in a friendly this week, with half an hour to go in hopes of sparking something, and his galloping runs seemed to spark Vancouver before Techera struck.

The match brought an end to a roller-coaster week for the Whitecaps that began with positive headlines before two alleged off-field incidents involving police came to light.

