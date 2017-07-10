Country Stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are Engaged — See the Gorgeous Ring!

Congratulations are in order for country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd!

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris and musician Ryan Hurd are officially engaged, per Morris’ Instagram.

She announced the news by sharing a series of Instagram photos highlighting their happiness and the engagement ring. The first shows her hand, with her ring finger prominently displayed along with a bottle of Corona, on her now fiance’s knee (a nod to his song “Love in a Bar,” which was written about their relationship).

Next, the two are seen gazing lovingly in each other’s eyes, at what looks to be a backstage tour area. The final image shows Morris’ arms around Hurd’s neck and shoulders, with her hand flashing the gorgeous ring for the camera. The photos are simply captioned with the word “Yes” and a ring emoji.