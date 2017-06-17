Cookie dough sold through fundraisers added to national E. coli flour recall

Cookie dough sold nationally through fundraisers has been added to the list of products being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination in flour.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has previously warned it is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter regardless of the type of flour used because raw flour can be contaminated with bacteria.

The series of recalls began in March with a batch of Robin Hood flour produced at a Saskatoon plant.

A Public Health Agency of Canada investigation found 30 illnesses from E. coli O121 in six provinces: 13 cases in British Columbia, four in Saskatchewan, five in Alberta, one in Ontario, one in Quebec and five in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dark chocolate/white chocolate chunk cookie dough made by In-Dey-Go Fundraising Inc. was sold nationally through various schools and fundraising organizations. It was added to the recall on June 16.

Tart shells and deep dish pie shells made by an Edmonton-based bakery and distributed nationally are also being recalled. (CFIA)

The following products sold nationally were also added to the recall this month:

No Name Sweetened Tart Shells 570 g, Best before dates: 2017 DE 21, 2017 DE 23

Great Value Deep Dish Pie Shells 380 g, Best before date: 2017 DE 23

Great Value Tart Shells 570 g, Best before date: 2017 DE 22

The complete list of food items included in the recall to date is available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

Although the bacteria may not cause contaminated food to look or smell spoiled, the CFIA says it can still make you sick.

Possible symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.

CBC | Health News