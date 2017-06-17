Cookie dough sold through fundraisers added to national E. coli flour recall— June 17, 2017
Cookie dough sold nationally through fundraisers has been added to the list of products being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination in flour.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has previously warned it is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter regardless of the type of flour used because raw flour can be contaminated with bacteria.
The series of recalls began in March with a batch of Robin Hood flour produced at a Saskatoon plant.
A Public Health Agency of Canada investigation found 30 illnesses from E. coli O121 in six provinces: 13 cases in British Columbia, four in Saskatchewan, five in Alberta, one in Ontario, one in Quebec and five in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Dark chocolate/white chocolate chunk cookie dough made by In-Dey-Go Fundraising Inc. was sold nationally through various schools and fundraising organizations. It was added to the recall on June 16.
The following products sold nationally were also added to the recall this month:
- No Name Sweetened Tart Shells 570 g, Best before dates: 2017 DE 21, 2017 DE 23
- Great Value Deep Dish Pie Shells 380 g, Best before date: 2017 DE 23
- Great Value Tart Shells 570 g, Best before date: 2017 DE 22
The complete list of food items included in the recall to date is available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
Although the bacteria may not cause contaminated food to look or smell spoiled, the CFIA says it can still make you sick.
Possible symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.
Recent Posts
-
Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley calls schedule logjam a 'total joke'
-
Queen's birthday message points to 'very sombre national mood'
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Fabulous While 'Having So Much Fun' — See the Pic!
-
Janet Jackson Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss as She Reunites With Ex Wissam Al Mana in Court
-
The Best Games of E3 2017
-
Whitecaps defender charged after alleged assault, team says