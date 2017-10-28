News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Colton Haynes Marries Jeff Leatham in Star-Studded Wedding

— October 28, 2017

Congrats to Colton Haynes!

The 29-year-old actor married Jeff Leatham in a gorgeous Palm Springs ceremony on Friday, People reports. 

According to People, the couple had 120 friends and family members on the guest list — including Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson — with Kris Jenner officiating the wedding. 

Vergara took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from the nuptials. “#JeffandColton❤️❤️❤️#weddingweekend 🌴,” she captioned a photo with Mangianello, before sharing a Boomerang with Ferguson.

