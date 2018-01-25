Coco Rocha's 2-Year-Old Daughter Adorably Makes Her Paris Runway Debut

It took barely a second for Coco Rocha’s 2-year-old daughter to melt even the most stoic fashionista’s heart during Paris Fashion Week.

The 29-year-old Canadian model and her daughter, Ioni, closed out the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2018 show on Wednesday, stealing hearts as they strutted down the runway together.

Coco and Ioni matched in very Alice in Wonderland-meets-Cindy Lou Lou ensembles. The mother-daughter duo rocked sparkly, asymmetrical baby blue dresses with white piping and black hearts, which were paired with black gloves, white stockings and shoes and sky-high curly-cue black wigs.

The proud mom posted a short clip to Instagram from the show, which showed her doing a quick twirl on the catwalk to reveal her daughter behind the train of her sparkly pastel frock. Ioni adorably mimicked mom, doing her best to strike a pose and strut along as mom beamed proudly. The crowd can be heard breaking out into murmurs of “ooh” and clapped enthusiastically as the pair glided down the runway.

“Carrying my son in my belly with my daughter @ioniconran by my side, I will never forget this day!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @jpgaultierofficial for another unforgettable moment on the runway, my heart is so full. 💕”

As if that wasn’t enough, the soon-to-be mother of two also shared sweet snaps with her “bestest friend, ultimate mini-me.”

“So proud of this little girl,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Two years old and she takes it all in her stride.”

Coco, who is married to artist James Conran, announced in December that she is expecting their second child, a boy — and he technically also made his Paris runway debut alongside his sister.

Ioni may be the youngest, but she’s not the only modeling offspring to make waves this week. Proud mom Cindy Crawford posted a video of her 18-year-old son, Presley Garber, walking the catwalk at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The supermodel’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, also strutted the runway, walking in the Spring/Summer 2018 Valentino Haute Couture on Wednesday and in Chanel’s show on Tuesday.

For more on Ioni when she was just an itty bitty little thing, watch the video below.

