Coco Austin Celebrates Her 16th Anniversary With Ice-T — See the Moment They First Met!

Coco Austin is remembering the day her “life changed forever.”

The 37-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a special pic of the moment she and Ice-T first met, 16 years ago.

“[Sixteen] years ago my life changed forever! I remember this moment when we 1st met. Happy Anniversary to the man I admire so much. I love you,” she wrote. “This is the actual moment Ice and I met while shooting a video to a movie he did.”

Ice and Coco, who married in 2002, couldn’t be more in love, or more obsessed with their daughter Chanel, who the couple spoiled on Christmas.

Chanel turned one just a few weeks ago, and of course, Ice and Coco celebrated with a fancy birthday bash.

