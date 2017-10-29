Claire Foy Reveals Which 'Crown' Secret She Kept For Months: 'It Was Really Cruel!' (Exclusive)

Before Colman graces the screen as the next Elizabeth, season two of the series will hit Netflix in December with Foy at the helm — though she says fans should expect some “hard moments.”

“It wasn’t bittersweet really. Knowing that we were only going to do two series just meant that we enjoyed every single moment,” she said of saying goodbye to the character. “That was the beauty of it, that we never took it for granted. You can look forward to a lot of Matt Smith in this series, there’s a lot of Philip, which is amazing. It’s such an incredibly story and he’s brilliant [but] there’s some hard moments. It’s not as romantic and cheerful as the first series, unfortunately.”

As for whether Foy has any tips for Colman, she says the veteran actress “doesn’t need any advice from me.”

“She’s had the most incredible career, and that’s the thing, it’s everyone’s own experience,” she said of playing the 91-year-old monarch. “I think Helen Mirren probably had a completely different experience. The part’s been done before. And Kristin Scott Thomas, and all the other people who played her in different incarnations. I just think it’s not anything for me to advise. It’s not mine anymore. It’s hers!”

