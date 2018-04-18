Claire Danes Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Surprise!

Claire Danes appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show on Wednesday, and announced that she’s pregnant. The big reveal came when Stern asked her about filming love scenes on Homeland.

“OK, so I’m gonna tell you, I’m pregnant,” Danes shared. “I’m seriously preggo.”

“I’m deep into my second trimeter,” she continued, explaining that she was pregnant while filming the love scenes.

The 39-year-old actress is already a mom to her 5-year-old son, Cyrus, with husband Hugh Dancy. In 2015, Danes talked about married life with the Hannibal star.

“Marriage is wonderful,” she told The Edit magazine. “It’s challenging, and… it just keeps getting deeper. I keep learning more things about him and myself, and that’s not always comfortable.”

“It’s a huge asset to have a partnership with someone you trust and admire, and want to make out with,” she added.

