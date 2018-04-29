Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter Sienna's First Birthday With Epic Princess Party: Pic!

If her middle name didn’t give it away, then the adorable birthday picture posted by her parents, Ciara and Russell Wilson, absolutely does.

Sienna Princess Wilson, age 1, is absolutely a princess.

On Saturday, both Ciara and Wilson shared a photo on Instagram showing the birthday girl decked out in an epic pink princess dress and a similarly hued birthday spread.

“Princess Sienna’s 1st Birthday!” Ciara posted on Instagram. “4.28.17 Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel.”

Wilson posted the same photo on his Instagram account as well, with the message, “1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara.”

Little Sienna has been a huge hit as the proud parents have posted adorable pics of the little girl during bath time and posing with mom and dad.

Her brother, Future Jr., isn’t camera shy either. At age 4, he’s already an accomplished model, having appeared in an ad for Gap Kids.

