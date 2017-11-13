News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Christopher Plummer Opens Up About Taking Over Kevin Spacey's Role in 'All the Money in the World' (Exclusive)

— November 13, 2017

Despite the cost of reshoots and the time it will take, Scott has been outspoken about wanting to have the film ready for its initial release date of Dec. 22.

“Yeah, it’s quite a push,” Plummer said of the reshoot schedule, adding that they plan to start shooting next Monday.

While fans wait to see the how the storied thespian takes on the role of the infamous American business magnate, Plummer is starring in The Man Who Invented Christmas as a different iconic rich misanthrope — Ebenezer Scrooge —  and he said the chance to play such a famed literary character was “marvelous.”

