Christina Grimmie's Mother Thanks Fans in Emotional Video One Year After Her Death

Christina Grimmie‘s legacy lives on.

The late singer’s mother, Tina, took to social media on Tuesday to thank her daughter’s fans for remembering Christina one year after being fatally shot last June after a concert in Orlando, Florida.

WATCH: Adam Levine Shares Touching Tribute to Christina Grimmie on ‘The Voice’: ‘I Loved Her So Much’

“I wanted to just reach out and say a gigantic thank you. Thank you. You all, fans, friends, framily, have honored Christina on her one-year anniversary,” Tina says in the clip. “Just want to say thank you. So many people did so many things to honor her.” A longer video was shared on The Voice contestant’s official Facebook page.

Grimmie, 22, died on June 10 at the Plaza Live Theater in Orlando during a meet-and-greet, where she was shot twice before an obsessed fan took his own life.

RELATED: Christina Grimmie’s Family Thanks Fans After Receiving Her Teen Choice Award: ‘Your Voice Online is A Blessing to Us’

On June 11, The Voice contestant’s family also took to Facebook to express their gratitude for all the love and support they’ve received in the last year.

“We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina’s legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy,” reads the statement. “Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support!