Christina Grimmie's Family Sues Orlando Concert Venue Where Singer Was Fatally Shot

Christina Grimmie’s family is taking The Plaza Theater in Orlando, Florida, to court over the singer’s tragic death earlier this year.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday and obtained by ET, both the venue as well as AEG Live — the promoter of the late 22-year-old’s summer tour — are named, alleging wrongful death, mental pain and suffering, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. On June 10, the YouTube star and former Voice contestant was shot while signing autographs for fans after her concert. Grimmie was rushed to a local hospital, and died shortly after she was brought to the ER. The shooter, who was briefly subdued by Grimmie’s brother, took his own life moments later.

WATCH: Christina Grimmie’s Mom Shares Heartbreaking Story of Last Time She Saw Her Daughter

In the documents, the family claims that AEG Live “owed a duty to Christina to use reasonable care to protect her at concert venues she performed at during the tour.”

The Grimmies also allege that at the concert, there were “superficial bag checks with no body pat downs or the use of metal detectors to safeguard against concertgoers bringing weapons into the theater,” adding that the venue has used metal detectors before for other live performances. Additionally, it is claimed in the suit that the theater’s new general manager worked at the theater for 7-10 days, and that unarmed security was tending to the event.

WATCH: Selena Gomez Breaks Down During Tribute to Christina Grimmie at Miami Concert

The lawsuit seeks compensation for mental pain and suffering, the future support and services Christina would have provided to her family, her projected income after taxes had she lived her normal life expectancy, as well as medical and funeral expenses.

The family is seeking a trial by jury, at which point the damages would be determined.

ET has reached out to AEG Live for comment.

WATCH: Everything We Know About Christina Grimmie’s Tragic Death

Meanwhile, in July, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas paid tribute to Grimmie, as well as the victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre, during a tour stop in Florida.

Watch the video below for more.