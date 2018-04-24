Christina Aguilera Reveals Ryan Gosling's 'Mickey Mouse Club' Crush on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Christina Aguilera joined James Corden for his second annual Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, where the pop icon belted some of her biggest hits, taught Corden how to pull off her famed vocal flourishes, and also dished on some decades-old gossip.

In between some really amazing renditions of her hit songs like “Fighter” and “Genie in a Bottle,” the 37-year-old singer also answered some of Corden’s questions about her time as a Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

“Even then, at that age, could you find yourself get lost in Ryan Gosling’s eyes?” Corden asked.

“I think there were crushes, but I wasn’t on that train,” Aguilera recalled.

Corden pressed her again about the on-set crushes that occurred on the set, asking her if she instead had a crush on Timberlake, and her hilariously flustered response spoke louder than a coherent sentence ever could have.

“Um, I think, well there was like a — me and Britney were, you know, like… well, you know, there was like a thing back then,” she rambled, trying to figure out how to best avoid any possible delicate topics. “Oh my god, you’re going in!”

Ultimately, Aguilera simply said, “It was a good time.”

“Are we saying Timberlake was the main dude in the MMC?” Corden asked.

“He had swag, I have to say,” she said. “[Even] back then, he had swag.”

As for Gosling, the pop star said that, while many girls had a crush on him, his heart was reserved for one castmate in particular.

“I know Ryan actually, pretty much, he did have actually have a crush on Britney,” she coyly admitted. “I mean, I think so! I think so. I don’t know…”

“She must be regretting that,” Corden quipped.

“No! She got Justin!” Aguilera argued. “They were like a big ol’ couple.”

“Oh, yeah, you’re right, that worked out wonderfully,” Corden shot back sarcastically. “It worked out wonderfully for everybody!”

[embedded content]

Later in the episode, the pair were joined by Melissa McCarthy, who surprised them by popping up from the back of Corden’s SUV to sing Redman’s verse in Aguilera’s hit single “Dirrty.”

The A-list comedian — who appears with Aguilera in the upcoming comedy Life of the Party — also took a few singing lessons from the superstar, alongside Corden, which only went to show how truly amazing Aguilera really is.

Earlier in the Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, Corden debuted a brand new installment of his popular recurring sketch “Crosswalk Musical,” where he and his team of street-walking thespians staged a production of The Sound of Music.

To make the production as grand as possible — given his special spot in primetime — Corden got a few very special guest stars to help him pull it off, including The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar, Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, Mom star Anna Faris, and Faris’ Oscar-winning co-star Allison Janney.

[embedded content]

From Corden and Janney fighting over who should get to play Maria, to Armitage walking off set and Faris adorably acting as a voice of reason trying to keep the troubled musical production afloat, this was easily one of the funniest “Crosswalk Musical” segments ever.

Check out the video below for a look at some of Corden’s other amazing “Carpool Karaoke” adventures.

