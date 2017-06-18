Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Luna's Piano Skills in Adorable Snapchats

Baby Luna is already showing some musical talent!

Chrissy Teigen took to Snapchat on Friday to share adorable videos of her and John Legend’s 1-year-old daughter playing the piano.

“You’re doing good,” the 31-year-old model cooes at her daughter in one clip, as Luna delicately touches the keys.

Though Legend gets most of the praise for his musical abilities, Teigen revealed she knows a thing or two on the piano as well.

As for whether Legend and Teigen will be adding any more little musicians to their family anytime soon, the Cravings author recently told Marie Clairethat she’d love to have more kids.

“I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she said. “But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”

