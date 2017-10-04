Chrissy Teigen Reveals She & John Legend Are Trying For Their Second Baby, Planning IVF 'In the Coming Months'— October 4, 2017
While Teigen and Legend begin the journey to expand their adorable family, the model expresses that she’s “much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine.”
“He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours,” Teigen says. “I mean, I don’t care about half the sh*t he’s doing either. But there’s a balance. If he’s watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I’ve got to be in that realm.”
For more on the couple, watch below.
Recent Posts
-
Thousands take to streets in Barcelona protesting police violence over referendum
-
Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Message to Barack on 25th Wedding Anniversary: ‘You’re Still My Best Friend’
-
Canada's 2018 Olympic, Paralympic team uniforms revealed
-
Cigarette makers' court 'corrective statements' start next month
-
U.S. gives Cuba a week to withdraw 15 diplomats
-
Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Divorcing Husband Michael: There Was No ‘Final Straw’ (Exclusive)