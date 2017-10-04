Chrissy Teigen Reveals She & John Legend Are Trying For Their Second Baby, Planning IVF 'In the Coming Months'

While Teigen and Legend begin the journey to expand their adorable family, the model expresses that she’s “much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine.”

“He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours,” Teigen says. “I mean, I don’t care about half the sh*t he’s doing either. But there’s a balance. If he’s watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I’ve got to be in that realm.”

