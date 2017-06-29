Playing Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Nip Slip While On Stage at John Legend Concert — Watch!

Chrissy Teigen may not have double-sided tape, but she does have a sense of humor.

The 31-year-old model laughed off a nip slip while on stage during husband John Legend’s concert on Tuesday.

Legend brought his wife on stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden while performing his 2006 hit, “Slow Dance,” but it seems Teigen’s moves were a little too much for her dress to handle.

The mother of one gleefully shimmied and grinded up on her husband before her boob slipped out of her slinky black maxi dress, and while Legend came to the rescue, the audience definitely got an eyeful.

“Sorry,” Teigen apologized as she held her breast and continued dancing, while Legend didn’t miss one note of the romantic song.

Teigen, of course, is quite comfortable in her skin, and even stripped down for a sexy Snapchat while showing off her fresh tan earlier this month.

