Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Baby Bump in Red Hot Ensemble — See the Look!

Chrissy Teigen is red hot!

The pregnant 32-year-oldLip Sync Battle co-host was a vision in a bright dress while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Teigen flaunted her growing baby bump in a red satin slip that featured a lace hemline and neckline. She paired the dress with a matching bright cherry blazer and single-strap gold heels. She accessorized with a variety of silver rings and oval earrings.

Her honey locks were slicked back and parted to the side and her makeup consisted of a glowing bronze look.

On Sunday, the model revealed via Instagram that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting a baby boy. The model told ET earlier this month she was planning to keep the baby’s sex under wraps, but she had a change of heart on GRAMMY night.

“Mama and her baby boy,” Teigen wrote alongside a picture of herself in her silver gown cradling her bump.

The couple is already parents to daughter Luna, who according to Teigen is “very excited” to be a big sister. The day before the GRAMMY Awards, the brunette beauty told ET how she’s hoping that her second child gets more of Legend’s style.

“I hope baby two is like John a lot,” Teigen shared on the red carpet for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday in New York. “Baby Luna’s more like me…and I realized I can be difficult.”

Watch below for more on the couple’s baby No. 2.

