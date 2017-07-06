Chris Pratt Shows Off Incredibly Mismatched Spray Tan for 'Jurassic World 2' in Hilarious Instagram Pic

Even A-list celebrities can suffer from spray tan disasters, and Chris Pratt is no exception.

The handsome star, who is currently filming the hotly anticipated Jurassic World sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic of his insanely orange arms.

“#Jurassicworld trivia: Which part of my body is spray tanned? You get one guess,” the 38-year-old actor captioned the funny behind-the-scenes shot.

Rocking a black-and-white Hawaiian shirt — which showed a hint of his super spray-tanned chest — and some black boxer-briefs, Pratt contrasted the color of his arms — which could best be described as a shade of marigold or a possibly sunrise orange — against his much paler thighs, and the difference is striking.

Pratt has been very engaged with fans during production on the new film, and recently shared a glimpse at the sequel’s teaser poster, with its familiar tagline, “Life finds a way.”

“In one year, life finds a way,” Pratt wrote in the caption. ” We are 80 days into filming!! I can’t tell you much except… This movie is gonna be freakin’ awesome! Who’s excited?”

During the lengthy filming process, Pratt has also been playing a game with his fans called “What’s My Snack?” where he jokes about the unusual foods he’s been consuming as part of his strict fitness regimen to keep himself in shape for the dinosaur-packed action spectacular.

Check out the video below to see more from the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s interview with ET in April, where he dished on his challenging diet and fitness program, and took on the ultimate “What’s My Snack?” challenge.

